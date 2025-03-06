Students compete to create best selling pizza at Wise Guys Pizzeria

By Nicole Nielsen

Texas (KTVT) — Students in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD may have just had the best school assignment ever: create a unique pizza recipe. But the stakes were even higher—the winning team’s creation would be featured at a local pizza shop.

As it turned out, there were even more surprises in store.

Students in the district’s advanced culinary class were tasked with not only developing a new pizza but also calculating costs and pitching their ideas to Wise Guys Pizzeria in Grapevine.

“I love cooking so much. I have since I was a little kid,” said Macy Lanier, one of the students participating in the challenge.

The class split into three teams, each crafting a different pizza: The Maui Monster, The OG Twist, and The Don Maca-Loni.

After presenting their creations, the students expected only one pizza to make the cut. Instead, Wise Guys Pizzeria owner Kevin McNamara had a different idea.

“Because all of them were so great, we decided we’re going to let the guests decide,” McNamara said.

To celebrate, the students took a field trip to see their pizzas on the menu. Over the next six weeks, each pizza will be featured for two weeks, with sales determining the ultimate winner.

“There’s always the friendly competition there as well,” said Albin, one of the culinary students.

For many, the project was about more than just cooking—it was a glimpse into their future careers.

“My dream is to own a restaurant,” said student Jorge Garcia.

Their instructor, Kaylie Kotecki, said the project offers lessons beyond the kitchen, incorporating business, marketing, and real-world problem-solving.

“They actually start in principles of hospitality, where they learn all about the restaurant industry including the ins and outs,” Kotecki said.

For the students, seeing their hard work pay off was its own reward.

“I get proud of myself when I can make something that looks good and tastes good, and people say, ‘Wow, you made that?'” said Hunter Somerman.

For Wise Guys Pizzeria, the collaboration was about more than just pizza—it was about investing in the next generation.

“We’re super excited to have these kids be a part of the future story of Wise Guys Pizzeria,” McNamara said.

