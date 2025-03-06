Wildfires, driven by wind, burn 23 acres of land in southern Kentucky

By Curadhan Powell, Matthew Keck

GREEN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — More than 20 acres of land in Green County, Kentucky were scorched by wildfires this week.

Several firefighters were dispatched to a field fire Tuesday night, according to the Summersville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fires were in Hudgins, which is about two hours south of Louisville.

According to officials, the fire started with someone burning part of his yard to create a path to his pond. Wind then helped it spread.

Firefighters said the first units on scene encountered multiple houses in danger. Nearby residences were evacuated.

The department said at times, there were flames shooting higher than the houses they were trying to protect.

They were able to get the wildfire put out along with the help of almost a dozen area agencies. All structures were saved.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said a total of 23 acres burned.

“Thank you again to all that came to help,” said Summersville Fire Department. “The amount of firefighters and apparatus was amazing and it was an honor to see everyone willing to help at a moment’s notice.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 566 near Hudgins was blocked as crews worked to put out the wildfires.

Emergency management officials closed the roadway while crews worked to contain the fires and treat hotspots.

