California firefighters keep cows cool after truck breaks down amid triple-digit heat

By
Published 11:53 AM

By Brandon Downs

    EL DORADO HILLS, California (KOVR) — Northern California firefighters helped keep cows cool by spraying them with water after the truck that was transporting them broke down on Saturday.

With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to Latrobe Road just south of White Rock when a truck broke down.

That truck was transporting cows in a trailer, which was sitting in direct sunlight.

Firefighters used hose lines to keep the cows cool.

“We are proud to serve our community,” the fire department said.

