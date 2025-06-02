Legacy of Healing: Groundbreaking Clinic in Acres Homes Brings Health, Hope, and a $50 Million Boost from Houston Methodist

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of one of Houston’s most historic and resilient communities, a new era of accessible, high-quality healthcare is breaking ground—literally and symbolically.

On April 25, 2025, the leadership of Legacy Community Health Services, together with Houston Methodist, community advocates, and government leaders, gathered to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the Legacy Acres Homes Clinic, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility set to open its doors in July 2026. The moment marked more than a construction milestone—it represented decades of trust, advocacy, and investment in health equity.

Located at 3011 W. Gulf Bank Road, the clinic will span 26,200 square feet and offer a comprehensive slate of services, including adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, a full-service pharmacy, and—perhaps most critically for many local families—oncology infusion services. Designed by Kirksey Architects, the facility promises not just modern aesthetics, but advanced medical technology tailored to meet the unique needs of Acres Homes residents.

“This clinic is more than bricks and mortar. It is a living, breathing commitment to this community,” said Dr. Tamisha Jones, Chief Medical Officer at Legacy. “It has been the vision of Legacy for many years to bring the highest quality health care to one of the oldest and most influential communities in Houston—Acres Homes. Today is a very proud day for Legacy and for Houston.”

This bold project was made possible by an extraordinary $50+ million gift from Houston Methodist, the largest philanthropic healthcare investment in Legacy’s history. The donation also supports the development of Legacy Pasadena Southmore, another full-service clinic expected to open in February 2026.

“The Acres Homes clinic is part of a more than 30-year commitment we’ve made to address the health care needs of our community,” emphasized Cathy Easter, Senior Vice President of Community Development at Houston Methodist. “We look forward to deepening ties in this historic and vital community and providing access to quality health care in service of the community.”

The Legacy-Houston Methodist partnership is not new—it’s nearly three decades strong. Since 1998, the two institutions have collaborated on transformative programs like the Youth Re-entry Program, the Community Scholars Program, and the Family Medicine Residency Program at Legacy Baytown. Together, they’ve built a robust and compassionate care network, particularly in underserved areas across the Houston metro area.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Houston Methodist and their entire team, who share our commitment to making quality health care a reality for all Houstonians,” said Robert Palussek, Interim CEO and COO of Legacy. “This is not just a milestone—it’s a manifestation of our mission.”

The impact of this clinic is expected to go far beyond its four walls. By embedding a healthcare hub in the heart of Acres Homes—a community with deep roots in Black history and culture—Legacy affirms that health is a human right, and that dignity in care is non-negotiable.

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy operates over 60 clinics across the Texas Gulf Coast, delivering full-spectrum services from primary care to pharmacy, regardless of ability to pay. As Texas’ largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Legacy is a beacon of innovation and equity.

Learn more at legacycommunityhealth.org

About Houston Methodist

Ranked among the nation’s premier hospital systems, Houston Methodist consists of nine hospitals and a sprawling network of research, residency, and outpatient facilities. In 2024, it served more than 2.2 million outpatient visitors across Greater Houston.

Visit houstonmethodist.org for more information.

Houston Style Magazine celebrates this historic investment in the health and vitality of Acres Homes and applauds the bold vision of both Legacy and Houston Methodist. This is what it looks like when compassion meets commitment—where a community long overlooked becomes the center of care, innovation, and legacy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611