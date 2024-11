Seis personas murieron este año en Nueva York tras ‘subway surfing’, un nuevo desafío en las redes sociales

The dangers of subway surfing are real & its consequences potentially life-altering. With our youngest & most impressionable NYers returning to the subways since the return to school, a reminder to those who’d consider this dangerous act – think twice. Ride Inside ~ Stay Alive pic.twitter.com/2DmQYCOJ7s — NYPD Chief of Transit (@NYPDTransit) September 9, 2024

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.