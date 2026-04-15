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Semifinales de la Champions League: cruces, días y horarios confirmados por la UEFA

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Published 3:58 PM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Las semifinales de la Champions League llenaron ya todos sus casilleros. Tras una doble jornada infartante el martes y el miércoles, los cuatro clubes que siguen en carrera por la “Orejona” son el Arsenal, el Bayern Munich, el Atlético de Madrid y el Paris Saint-Germain.

Apenas terminado el duelo del Bayern y el Real Madrid, la UEFA publicó los cruces, días y horarios para lo que sigue en la competencia.

IDA – Martes 28 de abril en Francia.

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

VUELTA – Miércoles 6 de mayo en Alemania.

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

IDA – Miércoles 29 de abril en España.

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

VUELTA – Martes 5 de mayo en Inglaterra.

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

Las sermifinales mantienen su formato. No habrá ventaja de gol de visitante y si la serie está igualada al término del tiempo regular, se jugarán dos tiempos suplementarios de 15 minutos cada uno. En caso de que persista la igualdad habrá penales.

Para la gran final del torneo habrá que esperar hasta el sábado 30 de mayo, cuando los finalistas se encuentren cara a cara en el Puskás Arena de Hungría.

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