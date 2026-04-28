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Oz Pearlman, el mago que amenizaba la Cena de Corresponsales la noche del tiroteo, no participó el lunes en el show de Kimmel

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Published 10:28 AM

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

Oz Pearlman, el mentalista y mago que amenizaba la cena de la Asociación de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca el sábado en el Washington Hilton cuando un hombre armado abrió fuego, no participó el lunes en el programa televisivo “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, en el que estaba anunciado como invitado, según The Hollywood Reporter.

El cronograma de invitados de esta semana al “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” en ABC muestra en la emisión del lunes al actor Anthony Anderson y al comediante Jon Lovett, en sustitución del conocido mentalista y mago estadounidense-israelí.

Pearlman figura en muchos de los videos de la Cena de Corresponsales del sábado, cuando fue interrumpida luego de que, en un piso superior del Washington Hilton, un sospechoso armado identificado como Cole Tomas Allen se enfrentara con las fuerzas del orden.

En el momento del incidente, que ameritó la evacuación del presidente Donald Trump y de altas figuras de la administración Trump presentes en la cena, se ve a Pearlman en el podio central realizando un truco con barajas a la secretaria de Prensa de la Casa Blanca, Karoline Leavitt.

Pearlman publicó en Instagram un comunicado sobre el incidente.

“Estoy bien y gracias a Dios ¡todos están bien! Estaba en medio de una actuación para el presidente y la primera dama cuando levanté la vista y vi un alboroto; pensé que era una bomba a punto de explotar o que se habían disparado tiros. Nos tiramos al suelo rápidamente y el Servicio Secreto actuó de manera decisiva y profesional para protegernos a todos. Nos quedamos tendidos en el suelo; yo estaba a un metro del presidente Trump, con la mirada fija el uno en el otro. Probablemente fue el momento más aterrador de mi vida y nunca lo olvidaré”, escribió .

El cambio de invitados a última hora es común en los programas nocturnos televisivos, pero este se produce en un momento en que Jimmy Kimmel, presentador del programa “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, es objeto de críticas del presidente Donald Trump, quien pidió que se despidiera a Kimmel por un chiste efectuado la semana pasada en el se refirió a la primera dama como “futura viuda”.

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