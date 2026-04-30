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“Bring Your Love”, la canción con la que Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter unen dos generaciones

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Published 8:00 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter lanzaron este jueves “Bring Your Love”, su esperada colaboración. El tema, que ya está disponible en todas las plataformas musicales, tiene una duración de más de tres minutos y medio en un estilo disco que invita a bailar.

La canción es la cuarta pista del nuevo disco de Madonna, “Confessions On A Dancefloor: Part II”, que estrenará el próximo 3 de julio y marca su regreso musical desde el lanzamiento de “Madame X”, de 2019.

“Bring Your Love” es un tema que representa la unión de dos importantes generaciones musicales al mezclar las voces de Madonna, quien durante décadas ha sido una de las figuras más importantes de la música pop, con la de Sabrina Carpenter, quien en los últimos años ha logrado construir una importante carrera en la escena musical.

Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter ya la habían interpretado en vivo durante la sorpresiva aparición que tuvo la llamada “reina del pop” en el segundo concierto de Carpenter en el festival Coachella, en el pasado abril.

El lanzamiento estuvo acompañado de un video con la letra de la canción, publicado en la cuenta oficial de YouTube de Madonna. Por su parte, Sabrina realizó un posteo en Instagram en el que le agradece a Madonna por haberla invitado a formar parte de su nueva producción musical y dijo que espera poner a bailar a todos con esta nueva canción. Su mensaje se complementa con tres imágenes de ambas cantantes abrazándose.

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