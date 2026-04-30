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Delcy Rodríguez anuncia incremento del ingreso mínimo integral a US$ 240, en medio de reclamos por la economía de Venezuela

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Published 2:57 PM

Por Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

La presidenta encargada de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, anunció este jueves que el ingreso mínimo integral en el país aumentará a unos US$ 240 mensuales, en medio de reclamos de muchos ciudadanos sobre que la economía del país sigue sin mejorar significativamente tras la captura del derrocado presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez hizo el anuncio durante un acto público en Caracas previo a que este 1 de mayo se conmemore el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, en el que se realizan manifestaciones a lo largo del mundo.

“Debo resaltar que es el aumento más importante en los últimos años, no habíamos tenido un incremento que nos permitiera tener este nivel”, dijo la presidenta encargada después de presentar el alza.

Hasta marzo de este año, el ingreso mínimo integral equivalía a unos US$ 190, según cifras del Ministerio para la Economía y Finanzas citadas por la estatal Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN).

Este ingreso mínimo integral incluye los salarios y los bonos que reciben empleados públicos, jubilados y pensionados registrados en el Sistema Patria, una plataforma gubernamental.

Numerosos ciudadanos entrevistados por CNN dicen que estos bonos les ayudan a cubrir sus necesidades cotidianas, frente a un panorama en el que tres salarios mínimos equivalen a menos de un dólar, la inflación en Venezuela permanece alta y las personas aún no perciben mejoras, a pesar de que el Gobierno de Rodríguez afirma que el país está entrando a una nueva etapa con una economía en condiciones más sólidas.

Rodríguez asumió como presidenta encargada a principios de enero, luego del operativo militar en el que Estados Unidos capturó a Nicolás Maduro. Desde entonces, Rodríguez ha impulsado medidas como reformas legales para abrir los sectores energético y minero a la inversión de empresas extranjeras, un cambio que, dice, atraerá recursos y dará un empuje económico a Venezuela.

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