Olivia Rodrigo responds to that ‘Driver’s License’ sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” got its own “Saturday Night Live” sketch this weekend, with the singer calling it the “best birthday present ever.”

Rodrigo, who was posting Instagram stories of the sketch playing on her TV, also tweeted “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.”

The sketch centered around a group of guys who were playing pool in a bar. The host and “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page picked Rodrigo’s hit on the jukebox, and the song touches everyone to the core.

Along with Page, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett and Bowen Yang all start singing the dramatic ballad, comparing Rodrigo’s style to Taylor Swift.

Rodrigo, who stars in Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” broke records with the hit song; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and set the Spotify record for most streams in a single day for a non-holiday song with 15.17 million plays.