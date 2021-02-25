Garth Brooks announces he is Covid-19 negative as wife Trisha Yearwood tests positive

Entertainment

While country legend Garth Brooks has tested negative for Covid-19, his wife Trisha Yearwood has contracted the virus.

Brooks announced Wednesday that the couple have been quarantining together at home in Tennessee after a member of their team tested positive for the virus.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for. Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together.”

Brooks had high hopes Yearwood would recover, calling her “a fighter” and saying “she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Brooks, who performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, added that Yearwood was under the best care near where they live.

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”