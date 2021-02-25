Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on her divorce

Entertainment

Jill Biden offered Kelly Clarkson advice amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The first lady appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” telling Clarkson to look forward to the future. The singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.

“I want to tell you, Kelly, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother,” Biden says. “You know, my mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better.'”

Before Dr. Biden wed President Joe Biden in 1977, she was married to Bill Stevenson for five years. They divorced in 1975. She told Clarkson she’s grateful her own divorce happened because she met Biden.

“I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now,” she said. “So, I really think things happen for the best. I think Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you [since the separation], but I think over time you heal. You’re going to be surprised, and I can’t wait until that day comes for you. You’re going to call me up and you’re going to say, ‘Hey, Jill, you were right!'”