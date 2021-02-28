Golden Globes 2021: How to watch and what to expect

Entertainment

The Golden Globes will unofficially kickoff Hollywood’s award season on Sunday, but the event will look a little different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the nominees will all be remote, you will see two familiar faces on stage. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are teaming up again to host the Globes for the fourth time, with Fey live from New York City’s Rainbow Room and Poehler across the country in California at the Beverly Hilton.

The Nominees:

When it comes to nominations, Netflix’s “Mank” and “The Crown” are the ones to watch, both leading the way with six nominations. Netflix received a total of 42 nominations this year. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer last year, may pick up a posthumous win for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Others to look out for, Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which has five nods as well as Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” on Hulu. Click here for a full list of nominees.

How to watch:

The show will air live starting at 8pm eastern on NBC, with a limited audience in both locations consisting of frontline and essential workers. It will be available to stream on Roku, Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV.

Who you can expect to see:

Beyond the nominees, this year’s presenters include Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Wiig, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Michael Douglas and many more. Also, TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award.