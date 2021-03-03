Dr. Oz helped save a man who collapsed at a New York City-area airport

Entertainment

Dr. Mehmet Oz sprang into action and helped save a man who had collapsed at an airport Monday night.

Oz, along with Port Authority police, performed CPR on a 60-year-old man at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to a statement from the Port Authority Police Department.

“I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man’s airway,” Oz tweeted. “Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life.”

“At approximately 11:07 p.m. last night, Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor in the baggage claim area in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. Officer Croissant rushed to the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officer Croissant called for back-up immediately and began CPR on the man. At that same time, Celebrity TV doctor, Dr. OZ, was at the carousel, took notice of the emergency and rushed over to work together with Officer Croissant to perform CPR,” the Port Authority statement read in part.

The 60-year old New Jersey resident was transported to the hospital in intensive care and is undergoing further evaluation, accodr

Officer Croissant said seeing an old man fall, “looked like a tree falling.” Croissant also said he didn’t recognize Dr. Oz saying, “everyone wears masks” and “what better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?” after realizing Dr. Oz was his help.

The police thanked Oz, as well as Officer Croissant and three other officers who helped.

Oz tweeted that the incident was a reminder to learn CPR.

“As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency,” he tweeted. “Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator.”

Oz also included a link to how you can perform CPR if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.