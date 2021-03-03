Maria Bello says goodbye to ‘NCIS’

Entertainment

Maria Bello is moving on.

Bello, who played Dr. Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane on “NCIS” for three seasons, said goodbye to the CBS series following her final episode that aired Tuesday night.

The actress posted a heartfelt tribute to her Instagram, writing:

“And that’s a wrap for Jack Sloane @ncis_cbs !!! I’ve learned many things on this journey for the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community. I’ve learned that the woman I am enjoys process over product. I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people. I only had the privilege of standing by Dom’s side during cancer because my producers worked so hard to make sure I was there for every treatment. I made a speech today for our crew.

“Though in our business, like many, there are quite a few assholes – there is not one on the set of NCIS – in front of or behind the camera. Only a profoundly decent group of people who care more about each other and the world in general than what is in it for them. I understand why this show after 18 years is the most watched in the world – you must all feel our love. Keep watching. I have a feeling there will be many more years to come. Thank you to all of my pals at NCIS and to all of our fans. I am truly grateful.”

“NCIS” first premiered in 2003, and includes Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama and Diona Reasonover among its many cast members.