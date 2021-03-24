Kelly Ripa goes to the dogs while Maria Menounos fills in on ‘LIVE’

Entertainment

While Kelly Ripa celebrated National Puppy Day at home, the internet missed her being at work.

On Tuesday, Ripa posted a video of her pups at home on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, entertainment reporter Maria Menounos filled in for her on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

The internet of course wondered why, as if Ripa isn’t allowed to take time off.

Chalk it up to the viewers who love Ripa and her friend/co-host Ryan Seacrest’s chemistry missing half the team.

Or it could be the post-traumatic stress syndrome from 2016 when Ripa took some time off during a dispute with ABC.

But it looks to be all love now on “LIVE” and Ripa and Seacrest, who have been buds for years, are super-popular with their audience.

CNN has reached out to her reps for comment.