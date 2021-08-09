Chubbuck Days Celebration set for August 13 and 14

Entertainment

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Chubbuck has announced the schedule for the 2021 Chubbuck Days Celebration on August 13 and 14.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 13

DARE to Scare 5K Fun Run-a fundraiser for Chubbuck DARE Program

Check-in 6:30 p.m., Race-7 p.m. starts and ends at STUART PARK, in time to stay and watch the free movie!

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/ID/Pocatello/DAREtoScare5KRunWalk.

A FREE FAMILY MOVIE AT STUART PARK-sponsored by Allstate and City of Chubbuck

Featured Movie-COOL RUNNINGS will begin at approximately dusk.

Come early, and bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, watch your kids can play in the Splash Pad

while you wait for the movie to start. What a great way to spend an evening outdoors!

Saturday, August 14