Some of the (many) TV shows and films coming to Disney+ in 2022

The House of Mouse is celebrating the second birthday of Disney+.

In lieu of a slice of sheet cake — though, Mmmm, cake — the streaming service on Friday released logos, trailers and release dates for a number of highly anticipated TV and film projects.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Disney+ next year and beyond.

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” (January 28)

“Sneakerella” (February 2022)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (February 2022)

“Cheaper By the Dozen” remake (March 2022)

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” film (spring 2022)

“Better Nate Than Ever” (spring 2022)

“Baymax” (summer 2022)

“Ms. Marvel” (summer 2022)

“Prey,” from the “Predator” franchise (summer 2022)

“The Princess” (summer 2022)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (fall 2022)

“Pinocchio” (fall 2022)

“Disenchanted,” the “Enchanted” sequel (fall 2022)

“Zootopia+” short-form series (2022)

“Rodrick Rules” (2022)

“Cars on the Road” (2022)

“Moon Knight” (2022)

“She-Hulk” (2022)

“Willow” (2022)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (2022)

“Rosaline” (2022)

“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” (2022)

“Tiana” (2023)

“Win or Lose” (2023)

