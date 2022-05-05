Tom Cruise helicopters in for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The “Top Gun: Maverick” world premiere was a star-studded affair, with Tom Cruise arriving by helicopter at San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island Lowry Theater.

The movie comes more than three decades after the original 1986 “Top Gun,” with Cruise excited to show the audience the new flick.

“Does anyone want to see a movie in a movie theater? Let’s do it!” he told the crowd. “Let’s light the fires and kick the tires.”

Cruise once again plays pilot Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the movie, set to open in theaters May 27.

The sequel also stars Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly, who were in attendance at the premiere. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The film will show Maverick dealing with guilt following the flight death of his best friend and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who was played by Anthony Edwards. Teller plays Bradshaw’s grown son, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

Also joining the cast for the sequel are Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis and Danny Ramirez.

Connelly plays Maverick’s love interest and Hamm is a Navy commander.

