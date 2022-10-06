Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP "Queensrÿche". They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album "The Warning" in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of "Rage for Order", Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s. In 1988 the band turned out yet another monumental album "Operation: Mindcrime", which would go on to become one of the TOP 10 best-selling concept records of all time and set the stage for continued sold-out performances around the world. With the release of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful "Empire" in 1991, the band earned multiple Grammy Award nominations and won the MTV "Viewer’s Choice" award for the #1 chart-topping hit "Silent Lucidity". During the next ten years, the band continued to release albums and tour the world to sold-out audiences. Queensrÿche has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and continued to break new ground and push their creative process.