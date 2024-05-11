Kayaker OK after overturning in the Snake River

IDAHO FALLS -- A kayaker is alright after their boat overturned in the Snake River, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded to calls about a kayaker around 12:44 p.m. along the west side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk Saturday.

The kayaker was hanging on and a witness called 911.



IFFD arrived within minutes with two ambulances, an engine, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

An Idaho Falls Animal Control Officer was also nearby and assisted with the rescue.



The kayaker was checked out and determined to be OK.

The kayak was also retrieved from the river.



IFFD encourages all people who recreate in or near the water to wear a personal floatation device. No matter how good of a swimmer you may be, life jackets save lives.

"Water can be colder and moving faster than you may think," the Fire Department says.

(The following information is from an Idaho Falls Fire Department press release)