Los Lobos, Los Lonely Boys concert canceled for Friday at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel due family death

FORT HALL, Idaho (Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel News Release) — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel regrets to inform all guests that, after careful consideration, Los Lonely Boys have decided to cancel their concert scheduled for August 16, 2024 at our property. In light of the recent passing of their father, Enrique Garza Sr., the band has chosen to take this time to grieve and be with their family.

The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel extends the deepest sympathies and support to Henry, Jojo, and Ringo during this profoundly difficult time, and appreciates the understanding and respect for their need to focus on family and healing.

All tickets for the August 16 show will be refunded in full. Please check your email or contact the point of purchase for more details on the refund process.

Thank you for your patience and support. The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel looks forward to sharing future moments with all fans and celebrating the incredible spirit of Los Lonely Boys when they are ready to return to the stage.