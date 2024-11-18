Skip to Content
Museum of Idaho hosts ‘Bugsgiving’ this Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Museum of Idaho offers guests a different style of the Thanksgiving meal this Friday, November 22.

Those aged 21 and over are invited to participate in its "Museum After Dark" series "Bugsgiving."

The museum says participants will team up and dive into a wild reality TV-style cooking competition with a twist by crafting delectable Thanksgiving side dishes using insects.

They say participation in bug-eating is optional and will offer a variety of bug-free hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and activities that will keep the evening buzzing with excitement.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Museum of Idaho on 200 N Eastern Ave in Idaho Falls.

Tickets can be purchased on their website at museumofidaho.org/bugsgiving24.

