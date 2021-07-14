Emmy nominations 2021: See what shows made the cut

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday.

Father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones of “This Is Us” and Jasmine Cephas Jones of “Blindspotting” revealed the nominees. “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” scored the most nominations per program with 24 each, followed by “WandaVision” with 23.

Qualifying shows must have aired in the past year between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host and the official ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. There will be a limited audience made up of the nominees and their guests.

The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Below is a list of nominees in major categories.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Outstanding limited Series

“WandaVision”

“Mare of Easttown”

“I May Destroy You”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding comedy series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding drama series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

