Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship is over.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the court-ordered arrangement during a hearing on Friday.

Addressing the court, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said a “safety net” is in place for the singer’s finances and personal care.

“The time has come today to end the conservatorship,” Rosengart said, thanking the judge,

Assets will now be transferred from the temporary conservator of Spears’ estate to the singer’s trust, Judge Penny said.

A medical evaluation will not be required for Spears, according to the judge.

There were no objections to the ruling.

The next court dates are scheduled for Dec. 8 and Jan. 19, when a petition for substituted judgment will be discussed, according to the judge.

Spears did not attend the hearing.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Spears’ supporters broke out into emotional cheers after the ruling.

The star shared her appreciation in a post on Instagram Friday afternoon.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” Spears wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney”

Friday’s court victory for the Grammy-Award winner comes after a tumultuous legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator last month. He had held this role since 2008 and oversaw her finances and medical decisions. The two faced off in court multiple times over the past year but things reached a tipping point during two emotional testimonies given by the singer over the summer.

Spears pleaded with the judge to end the conservatorship, calling it “abusive.” She also alleged that over the years she was forced to perform, use birth control and take medication against her will.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she said during a hearing in June.

Although Spears secured an end to her conservatorship, the legal battle between the star and her father is far from over.

Last month, Rosengart filed a 110-page petition last month requesting to depose the elder Spears, as well as asking for discovery related to alleged surveillance of the pop star. This is a direct result of The New York Times’ report that her father illegally placed recording devices in her bedroom without her consent.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm these allegations. An attorney for Spears’ father has denied this.

Spears has said she plans to take some time to enjoy her life before sharing her future professional plans. She is engaged to marry her longtime partner Sam Asghari, and said in a recent social media post that she feels she has “a lot of healing to do.”

