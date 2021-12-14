Josh Duggar’s siblings speak out about his conviction

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Some of Josh Duggar’s sisters are speaking out in the wake of his recent conviction.

The former reality star was found guilty last week of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the judgment filed in the United States District Court Western District of Arkansas Fayetteville Division.

He has not yet been sentenced but faces up to 20 years in prison.

His sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo issued a statement on her verified Instagram account.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” their statement began.

“We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian,” they wrote. “When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself.”

Jinger, Josh and their siblings were the stars of the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting,” which focused on their large family, led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The series explored the family’s devout lifestyle, which included disavowing birth control ans strict “courting” rules before marriage.

The Violo’s also wrote that they are “grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless.”

“And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable,” the statement continued. “This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.”

Sister Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth also issued a statement on her Instagram stories.

“We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material,” it read. “Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

On the day Josh Duggar was convicted, his sister Jill and her husband Derick Dillard posted a statement on their blog.

“Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation,” it read. “We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse.”

All of the sisters expressed support for Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna, with whom he has seven children.

In a 2015 the family reality show was canceled in the wake of reports that Josh Duggar had molested girls as a teen, including two of his sisters, Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, who spoke about the allegations in an interview with Fox News.

He was never charged in relation to those allegations.

