Katy Perry split her pants during ‘American Idol’ performance

Katy Perry was singing the perfect song for a wardrobe malfunction on “American Idol.”

On Monday’s episode, Perry performed an impromptu version of her hit song “Teenage Dream” when she bent down in a dance move and split her pants at the seam.

While the audience stared on in shock, Perry asked, “Can I get some tape?”

Crew members patched the area with yellow duct tape after Perry instructed them to “Tape my butt.”

The “American Idol” judge apologized and resumed her seat the table.

Perry saw the humor in the incident, writing on Instagram, “Ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight tune in now for a RIPPING good time.”

One fan commented, “Each season you rip your pants,” adding a happy emoji.

