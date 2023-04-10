Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts join ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kim Kardashian has long been known to “slay,” and now, she may be taking that to the next level.

On Monday, the reality star announced on social media that she and actress Emma Roberts are set to be a part of the next season of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

Kardashian posted a brief teaser trailer that featured a creepy version of “Rock-a-bye, Baby” playing as the two stars’ names are shown, with text stating that they “are delicate.” A voice can also be heard whispering “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

The new season is set to drop this summer, according to the teaser.

The same trailer was posted on the verified Instagram account for Ryan Murphy Productions. Murphy is the co-creator for the “American Horror Story” franchise.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to THR, Murphy and Kardashian are friends.

Last year, Kardashian talked to Interview magazine about acting, following her stint hosting “Saturday Night Live,” as well as voicing a character in the animated film “Paw Patrol.”

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” Kardashian said. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

