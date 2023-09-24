Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Grammy-winning artist Usher is saying “Yeah!” to headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Usher will take to the field at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium during the halftime show presented by Apple Music, according to a Roc Nation and NFL news release on Sunday.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement on Sunday, adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The singer has been performing his vast collection of R&B hits during his Las Vegas concert series “Usher – My Way The Residency.” Since breaking onto the music scene in 1994 with his self-titled debut album “Usher,” he has sold over 80 million records worldwide and earned eight Grammys.

His top hits include songs such as “U Got It Bad,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Nice & Slow,” among many others.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z said in a statement Sunday.

His statement continued, “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher has previously appeared on the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2011 to sing “OMG” with the Black Eyed Peas, but the 2024 show will be his first time headlining.

Rihanna’s 2023 halftime performance became the most-watched halftime show of all time. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlined Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show in 2022.

The Super Bowl will air on CBS on February 11, 2024.

