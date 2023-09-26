Ed Sheeran unveils a special version of ‘Shape of You’ honoring Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Their love is as pure as an Ed Sheeran love song – so much so that they got a new version all their own.

Courteney Cox marked a lovely milestone on her Instagram on this week, sharing a video montage of romantic images in honor of her 10-year anniversary with beau Johnny McDaid.

McDaid, a musician, and Cox were introduced a decade ago by none other that Sheeran, Cox’s video detailed.

The post was set to Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You,” and began with a shot of the “Friends” star and the ginger-haired singer.

After another shot of Sheeran, this time with McDaid, the video showed a montage of sweet images of the loving pair.

Then Cox included a video clip of Sheeran with his wife Cherry Seaborn, sitting next to McDaid. In the clip, Sheeran sings to the camera, changing the lyrics of his famed tune to, “Johnny’s in love with your body. And last night you were in his room, and now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny’s beard is the shape of you.”

The post, liked my Cox’s “Friends” costar Jennifer Aniston along with nearly 600,000 other Instagram users, also garnered appreciative comments from fellow celebrities such as Justin Theroux, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann and Ricki Lake.

McDaid is a member of the band Snow Patrol, and has worked with musicians including Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Pink.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.