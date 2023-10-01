Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Sunday Night Football (again), joining Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and other stars

Homero De La Fuente and Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift was clearly ready for some more football on Sunday, as were Deadpool, Wolverine and Ant-Man.

More on the Marvel stars in a moment.

As was highly expected/speculated, Swift was in the crowd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they play on the road against the New York Jets.

Swift, who has been recently getting to know Kelce and sparking the creativity of brand marketers everywhere, was shown on the NBC broadcast about 30 minutes prior to the game, alongside Blake Lively, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds (of “Deadpool” fame) and Sophie Turner.

Other stars photographed at the game include “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy, with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine of the “X-Men” movies), Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man”), and for those sorely missing their Sunday “Succession” fix, actor Jeremy Strong.

Last week, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, as they watched the Chiefs achieve a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted leaving the stadium with Kelce.

Anticipation the 12-time Grammy Award winner would make another appearance at this weekend’s game sent ticket prices surging more than 40%, according to TickPick, an online marketplace.

Swift’s NFL interest has been a hit in more ways than one. Sales of Kelce’s jersey “saw a nearly 400% spike in sales” on Monday, Fanatics previously told CNN.

Even TV ratings have seen a boost. Last weekend’s game was the “highest among female demographics across” various age groups, according to Variety.

The final score was Chiefs 23 – 20 over the Jets.

With Swift in the audience, however, everybody won.

