Water line project to commence on a section of First Street

May 10, 2024 6:28 PM
Published 10:00 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will soon begin a project to replace existing water service lines on a section of First Street. 

Crews expect to commence construction on May 14. To complete the construction, traffic in sections of First Street between Woodruff Avenue and 25th East (Hitt Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction. 

Traffic control patterns will change throughout the duration of the project as crews work to update individual service lines.

The waterline replacement project on First Street is scheduled to be completed this summer. 

