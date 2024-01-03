‘Feud’ trailer featuring Demi Moore glimpses the late Treat Williams in his final role

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Veteran actor Treat Williams, who died in June, is featured in a new trailer for the second season of Hulu’s “Feud” anthology series, “Capote Vs. The Swans.”

Released on Wednesday, the buzzy trailer features Williams portraying media magnate William S. Paley alongside Naomi Watts, who plays his wife Babe Paley. The real-life Paley, who died in 1990, was an American businessman who is credited with building the CBS broadcast network.

Billed as “the original housewives” in the trailer, the new show features an all-star cast including Watts, Demi Moore, Chloe Sevigny, Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane, who play various socialites connected to writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander).

They’re seen in the nearly three-minute clip alongside Williams engaging in what appears to be salacious drama of New York’s 1960s socialite scene as Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good” plays in the background.

Williams died at age 71 in June after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, CNN reported at the time. With decades of Hollywood credits, Williams was a beloved actor best known for his roles in “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood.” His work in “Feud” is his last project prior to his death.

“He was truly in his element working with the best of the best in every department on this project and couldn’t have been happier,” Williams’ wife Pam Williams said of her late husband’s work on “Feud” in an interview with People published Wednesday.

“Feud” follows writer Capote and the story of his falling out with a group of elite society women known as “the Swans” who he was “once a confidante to,” according to an official synopsis.

Season 1 of “Feud” debuted in 2017 with “Bette and Joan,” starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, respectively. The series is produced by Ryan Murphy.

“Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” will be available to stream on Hulu on January 31.

