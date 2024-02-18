Da’Vine Joy Randolph continues to dominate award season with emotional BAFTA win

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph continued her award season sweep when she won a supporting actress trophy for “The Holdovers” at the 2024 BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

Randolph previously won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her performance in the 2023 dramedy. She is also nominated for an Oscar and Screen Actors Guild Award, the ceremonies of which will be held in the coming weeks.

During her acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, Randolph got emotional while speaking about how meaningful it was to play her character Mary Lamb in the Alexander Payne-directed film.

“I knew…that Mary was a character that was so much bigger than me,” Randolph said while on stage clutching her statuette. “She shows us all what is possible when you look beyond your differences and how healing the simple act of empathy can be.”

Through tears, she added, “There have been countless Marys throughout history who have never got the chance to wear a beautiful gown and stand on this stage here in London. Telling her story is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and this award is a beautiful reminder of how her story has rippled through the world.”

Earlier in her speech, Randolph took a moment to honor Payne, who she called a “singular talent” and thanked for “entrusting me with this beautiful character.”

Turning to her co-star Paul Giamatti, Randolph got choked up while telling Giamatti that his “generosity, curiosity and rigor” inspired her during filming.

“I am proud to call you a friend and thank you for never wavering and being you,” she added, while Giamatti was shown in his seat tearing up.

While the tears certainly flowed during Randolph’s triumphant win, the actress also got the guests inside London’s Royal Festival Hall laughing when she told actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, the category’s presenter, that he is “so handsome.”

“I was really hoping you were going to be here, and whoo, it was worth it,” she joked.

Randolph has been one of the biggest award season success stories with her continued wins for her breakout role in “The Holdovers.” In the film, Randolph plays Mary Lamb, a grieving head cook at the New England boarding school where the film is set.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.