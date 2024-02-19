Hilary Swank shares an update on her twins and the personal tie to her new film

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Hilary Swank is loving mom life.

The Oscar-winner appeared on the “Today” show on Monday, where she said she now understands the joys of being a parent.

“I think, you know, every mom I’ve heard say, ‘Oh, get ready to experience the greatest joy of your life,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, no I know what great joy feels like, I have five dogs. I get it,’ ” she said. “Then you have babies and you’re like, ‘I get it.’ The love is so expansive, it’s so joyous, and every single day I get to wake up and be with them is like my fullest purpose.”

Swank recently shared the names and a photo of the twins, named Aya and Ohm, born last April. She shares them with her husband Philip Schneider.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” Swank wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Swank stars in the new film “Ordinary Angels,” which is based on a true story of a family in need with a sick child.

She said she felt moved to work on the project due to her own father’s experience as an organ donation recipient.

“My father was a recipient of a lung transplant, so organ donation is a big, big thing for me and talking about it. This movie came about three months after my dad had passed, so I got this opportunity. I feel like it was sent from my dad to tell a story about an extraordinary human being and family and I think it would have been my dad’s favorite movie of mine.”

“Ordinary Angels” releases in theaters on Feb. 22.

