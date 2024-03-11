Eric Carmen, known for songs ‘All by Myself’ and ‘Hungry Eyes,’ dies at 74

By Taylor Romine and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

(CNN) — Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of “All by Myself,” is dead, according to his website. He was 74, according to IMDb.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” a post on his website says. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.”

“It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy,” the post said.

No cause of death was given.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Carmen rose to fame as the frontman of the 1970s pop-rock group The Raspberries, churning out hits including “Go All the Way” and “I Wanna Be with You.” The group’s tidy haircuts and matching suits appeared to reference the uniform looks of The Beatles and other defining groups of the British Invasion.

After the band broke up in the 1970s, Carmen built his solo career on hits such as “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes,” which provided the steamy soundtrack backdrop for an intensifying love between Johnny and Baby in “Dirty Dancing.”

Another of Carmen’s most memorable hits was written for a movie soundtrack. He co-wrote “Almost Paradise,” the love theme of the movie “Footloose,” which was performed by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson. The song earned him his sole Grammy nomination when the soundtrack competed for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture.

“All by Myself,” “Make Me Lose Control and “Hungry Eyes” peaked in top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 and each spent more than four months on the chart. In all, 13 of Carmen’s songs had a place on the chart.

Carmen declined to join The Rasberries when they reunited in 1999 to release the “Rasberries Refreshed” EP. But he did join them onstage in 2004 for a performance at Cleveland’s House of Blues and the crew briefly embarked on a mini-tour in 2005, according to Case Western Reserve’s Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

The group’s final performance together was at Cleveland’s KeyBank State Theatre in December 2007.

This story has been updated with additional information.

