Frances Bean and Riley Hawk welcome baby boy

Published 12:34 PM

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are parents to a new baby boy.

Cobain, the only child of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, announced on Monday that they welcomed their child on September 17.

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything,” the couple wrote on their Instagram pages, alongside three black-and-white photos of their newborn son.

The baby’s name is Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

Hawk is the son of famed professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and Cindy Dunbar, who were married between 1990 and 1993.

“My favorite grandson!” Tony Hawk cheekily wrote on the comments on Cobain’s post.

Hawk and Cobain got married in October 2023.

The ceremony, according to People, was officiated by Frances’ godfather, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

