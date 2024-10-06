Madonna remembers her brother Christopher Ciccone in moving tribute: ‘There will never be anyone like him’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Madonna is mourning the loss of her younger brother.

Christopher Ciccone, a designer, dancer and artist, died “peacefully” on Friday, according to a statement from Ciccone’s family provided to CNN by his representative Brad Taylor. He was 63.

The superstar paid tribute to Ciccone in a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, calling him “the closest human to me for so long.”

Their bond, she wrote, “grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

The “Vogue” singer recalled how the art of dance symbolically “saved” both herself and Ciccone, describing it as the “superglue that held us together” and the reason why they both moved to New York City early on in her career.

“My brother was right by my side,” she continued. “We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing.”

Ciccone served as Madonna’s creative consultant as her career exploded, serving as the artistic director for her 1990 Blond Ambition world tour, which was chronicled in the 1991 music documentary “Truth or Dare.”

He also choreographed in the music video for her 1982 song “Everybody” and directed the “Peace Train” music video for Dolly Parton in 1997. In 2008, Ciccone released his memoir titled “Life with My Sister Madonna,” where he detailed their at-times turbulent relationship.

Later, Ciccone had worked as an interior designer and footwear designer.

“The last few years have not been easy,” Madonna candidly wrote in her tribute on Sunday. “We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other.”

According to his family’s statement, Ciccone died “surrounded by love” following a battle with cancer.

“I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere,” Madonna wrote.

Ciccone is survived by his father Silvio Ciccone, his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and husband Ray Thacker.

