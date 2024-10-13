Jimi Hendrix unreleased tracks, dry-cleaning bills and payslips to go on sale

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs are among an array of memorabilia belonging to the late musician that is set to go up for auction next month.

For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to bid for various personal items that reveal more about Hendrix’s musical endeavors and off-stage life, according to entertainment memorabilia vendor Propstore, which is hosting the auction.

Among the items are 50 rare tapes including master recordings with unheard tracks, as well as personal paperwork such as payslips for him and his bandmates, a handwritten form in which Hendrix requests his birth certificate, dry-cleaning bills and tour itineraries.

“When we first had the opportunity to explore this archive, we were immediately captivated by the depth and significance of the material,” Mark Hochnam, Propstore’s Music and Poster consultant, said in a press release.

“It’s an incredible collection that not only reflects the personal life of Jimi Hendrix but also transports you back to a pivotal moment in music history,” he added.

The collection is derived from the archive of Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who worked closely with Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffery, according to Propstar.

The live-streamed London auction will take place on November 15 and will include more than 400 lots of music memorabilia, according to Propstar’s website. Other items up for sale include pieces associated with Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen, Arctic Monkeys and John Lennon.

Hendrix’s active career as an artist only lasted four years, taking off in the late 1960s before his death from an overdose at the age of 27 in 1970.

In that short span of time, the rock guitarist, singer and composer became one of the most successful and influential musicians of his era – blending rock, soul, blues and jazz into complex ballads that would transform popular music.

The unorthodox guitarist and charismatic performer was discovered in a small club in New York City before traveling to England in 1966 where he quickly made a name for himself.

By the end of that year, his band Jimi Hendrix Experience had released the hit song “Hey Joe,” followed by an influential first album the following year.

Off the recommendation of Paul McCartney, the Seattle-born musician then delivered a sensational performance at California’s Monterey International Pop Festival in the summer of 1967.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.