Hailee Steinfeld marries Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

(CNN) — Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have tied the knot.

Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback wed in a ceremony in California on Saturday, according to People magazine, who published photos from the event.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Steinfeld for comment.

The “Sinners” star and Allen have been romantically linked since 2023 and debuted their relationship the following year, when Allen posted a photo with Steinfeld overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In 2024, the pair announced their engagement on their Instagram pages, sharing a photo of Allen bent on one knee during what looked like an elaborate proposal, complete with dozens of candles and a pink floral display.

Earlier this year, Steinfeld said in an interview with Who What Wear that Allen made sure she was dressed up for the day and still caught her completely by surprise.

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?’” she said. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word.”

Steinfeld broke out after starring in 2010’s “True Grit” at age 13. She earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for the role, becoming one of the youngest actors to ever to do so in that category. She’s also known for “Pitch Perfect 3,” the AppleTV+ series “Dickinson,” and her career as a musician.

She recently starred in Ryan Coogler-directed horror-thriller “Sinners.”

The couple is known for being private, something Steinfeld said they are intentional about.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t,” she added in the interview. “It just makes things extra special, and it’s just for you.”

