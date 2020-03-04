Idaho Falls Mayor prepares city for coronavirus

Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - We can find even more defenses against the coronavirus beyond our hospitals and pharmacies.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper tells us she is on alert even though the city is not in charge of health and disease response.

She says she is in contact with Eastern Idaho Public Health and has been for weeks.

She confirmed the Idaho Falls Fire Department has protocols in place for treating patients.

She has made sure hand sanitizer is in all our parks and rec and city facilities.

All city employees have been sent health and safety guidelines.

Idaho Falls is considered low-risk for the coronavirus, but she wants to ensure it stays that way.

"Hope isn't really a strategy right, so we have tried to put strategies into place. I'm getting regular updates, we've been in contact with Eastern Idaho Public Health on a regular basis. We are making sure that we are as informed as we can be because we know people are gonna have questions," Casper said.

If you have further questions on how the city is preparing, Mayor Casper encourages you to reach out to her office.