CDC: Flu and RSV cases down

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There has been a key absence in the health scene this winter: The seasonal flu.

It seems cases and death rates are way down.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 0.2% of all influenza tests conducted nationwide this season proved positive.

The agency's site shows minimal activity levels in every state for the past 11 weeks.

And the potentially deadly respiratory virus Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) rates in children have also been quiet this season.

Doctor Daniel Sedillo, a pediatric intensive care physician, and the medical director for the PICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, says this ould be for a few reasons.

"Probably the biggest thing is washing our hands," Sedillo said. "There have been studies of RSV infection control in the past, that showed hand washing and wearing gloves was a major contributor to improve that."

Sedillo also credits mask-wearing, social distancing, and staying home when sick for the low rates.

But with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, Sedillo says it's more important to keep doing those precautions.

"I think it's prudent for everybody to be cautions and protective. Because we may see the flu season start in March, instead of September," Sedillo said.