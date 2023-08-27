Volunteers to gather to fight suicide

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and volunteers from southeast Idaho are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.

The annual “Out of the Darkness” community walk will be held on September 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. at the Quad on the Idaho State University Campus.

Participation in this year’s walk is free, but participants need to register HERE. Registration and the Partner Fair start at 8:00 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m.

This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” AFSP Idaho Board Chair Jenny Parkhurst said.

The “Out of the Darkness” community walk is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year.

“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said. “By walking you are helping us make progress through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. And you are improving our understanding of mental health, and how to be there for each other when someone is struggling. I’m in awe of our courageous volunteers who are lifting their voices to inform local and national leaders of the support needed to reduce suicide and save lives.”