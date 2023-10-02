Skip to Content
Cold and flu season is here, how can you stay healthy?

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Fall has arrived, and as people bring out their sweaters, pumpkin spice and scarves, medical experts in the area remind us to be prepared for cold and flu season. Flu shots are already available in many locations around the region.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting your flu shot as soon as possible. "People ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October. Even if you wait until after October, the vaccine will still be beneficial and provide protection."

To see where you can go to get your flu shot you can go here.

