More illnesses potentially linked to lead in cinnamon applesauce pouches as investigation continues

(CNN) — The number of illnesses potentially linked to lead in cinnamon applesauce pouches is rising as the US Food and Drug Administration continues its investigation into the recalled products.

The FDA said Tuesday it is conducting an on-site investigation at a distribution company in Ecuador that supplies cinnamon — suspected of containing elevated levels of lead — for several recalled applesauce pouch brands.

“The FDA has worked with Ecuadorian authorities to gather information about Negasmart, the supplier of cinnamon to Austrofoods, including whether the cinnamon in the recalled products was used in other products exported to the United States,” the agency said.

All cinnamon samples collected from the lots at the Negsmart facility will undergo laboratory analysis, according to the FDA.

There have been at least 65 reports of illnesses linked to apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches sold under the WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks brands, the agency said. To date, all confirmed adverse events have been in children under 6 years old.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also tracking cases of illnesses linked to the pouches with the help of state and local health departments and said it has received reports of 46 confirmed cases, 68 probable cases, and 11 suspected cases — 125 in total — as of December 8. Cases have been reported in 22 states.

“CDC and FDA have different data sources, so the counts reported by each agency will not directly correspond,” the FDA said. “Some people who were affected by the contaminated product might be reflected in both the numbers reported by the FDA and the numbers reported by CDC, so the numbers should not be added together.”

The FDA has recommended that anyone who may have consumed the recalled products get their blood tested for lead.

Lead is toxic to humans, and there is no safe level. Exposure is not typically apparent right away, but it can cause developmental delays in children. Initial symptoms of lead poisoning may include head, stomach and muscle aches, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue and weight loss.

Austrofood and Wanabana USA, the manufacturers of the recalled applesauce pouches, are in the process of establishing a program to reimburse some of those health care costs, according to a statement from earlier this month. The companies are also working on a website to facilitate refunds for the recalled products.

