Why it is important to keep up with skincare in the winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The winter can be tough on our bodies, especially our skin.

The dry, brittle weather can cause some problems on to the face because it's constantly exposed.

Experts at Newgen Science say once you damage that skin barrier you're more susceptible to infections and sickness.

Cosmetically, they say it is very hard to keep that youthful glow if you don't keep up with a skincare regimen. That's why it's important to nourish the skin.

Michelle Schoser Davis, the Senior Director of Biophora, once heard the analogy that, "If you took a fresh piece of paper, brand new, crisp, white, not one mark on it at all. And it maybe over time it started getting a little tattered, a little wrinkled or even crumpled up all the way. If we tried to flatten and bring that piece of paper back to life, it would be a little bit tough."

Newgen science recommends products that attract water and rehydrate the face as one way to rescue and protect the skin.