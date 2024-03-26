Skip to Content
Experts say more people are becoming sleep-deprived

today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:53 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - March is Sleep Apnea Awareness Month. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious disorder when breathing can start and stop causing sleep disturbances.

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) according to the National Council on Aging.

It is most common for those considered overweight. But it can affect anyone.  Experts say more and more people are becoming sleep-deprived, which can cause more health problems.

“You're not getting to the deep stage of sleep. You're not getting that REM sleep,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta who specializes in sleep medicine. “You get those vivid dreams. And those are the two most important stages of sleep that help with memory and cognition, just being a nice person the next day. And you can imagine that if you have poor quantity and quality sleep, it affects every organ or stage associated with heart disease, stroke, atrial fibrillation, poorly controlled diabetes, hypertension, feeling grouchy and depressed the next day,” Dasgupta said.

If you feel you may have OSA, it's recommended to contact your medical care provider to seek help.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

