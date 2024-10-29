Pharmacist-run clinic in Chubbuck is first of its kind in the area

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– Inclusive Care Clinic Pharmacy is a mother-daughter owned compounding pharmacy and medical clinic, one of the only pharmacist-run clinics in Idaho.

The clinic was opened in August 2024 by pharmacists Dr. Catherine Cashmore and Dr. Sasha Heyneman, a mother-daughter team with a mission to provide patients with all their medical needs in one place.

"It makes a lot of sense that people that are well versed in making sure that a medication is safe for a patient to begin with [should] be able to prescribe," said Dr. Heyneman. "We have a really interesting legal landscape in the state of Idaho that helps increase patient access within the land."

In Idaho, pharmacists are able to attain licensing that allows them to test for certain illnesses and prescribe medications.

The owners of Inclusive Care Clinic Pharmacy said they also hope to focus on members of society who may have difficulty finding care catered to their needs–especially women and mothers.

"A lot of women are falling through the cracks," said Dr. Cashmore. "Even simple things like a urinary tract infection, getting an appointment to be seen to get a prescription is hard when they can walk in here, talk to us for 15 minutes, we can fill the prescription here."

The clinic is located at 407 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.

For more information on Inclusive Care Clinic Pharmacy's services, visit their website: www.inclusivecareidaho.com.