Deadline approaching to enroll for Your Health Idaho

The following is a news release from Your Health Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho—Idahoans have an extra day to enroll this year! This year, Your Health Idaho extended the enrollment deadline to midnight MST Monday, December 16, to avoid a Sunday deadline.”

There are seven days left to complete an application and enroll in coverage that starts on January 1, 2025.

Your Health Idaho is the only place Idahoans can apply for and receive a tax credit that lowers the cost of monthly health insurance premiums. The savings can be substantial, and 90% of Idahoans who have already enrolled for 2025 qualified for a tax credit, making coverage more affordable. Many Idahoans also qualify for additional savings in the form of Cost-Share Reductions, which lower out-of-pocket costs on things like deductibles, co-pays, and prescription medications.

“We are already seeing a record number of enrollments for 2025,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho’s Executive Director. “It is very encouraging that Idahoans are receiving the information they need to make educated decisions about their health insurance coverage, and we are honored to be a part of that.”

December 16 is just around the corner. Your Health Idaho encourages anyone who needs coverage for the upcoming year not to wait and to visit YourHealthIdaho.org today to get started. With 149 medical and 24 dental plans from 13 insurance carriers, Idahoans can find a plan that fits their needs and lifestyle.

Help is available for Idahoans who have questions or prefer not to navigate the process alone. Your Health Idaho-certified agents are also ready to help. They are local experts who are also available to answer questions, help with the application process, and assist in selecting the right plan, all at no cost. To find a local agent, visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.

“More Idahoans than ever before are receiving a tax credit and enrolling through Your Health Idaho,” said Kelly. “Your Health Idaho has extended our Customer Support Center hours to ensure that every Idahoan has the opportunity to apply for a tax credit and coverage so they can sleep well knowing they have affordable, quality, health insurance.”

To better support Idahoans, Your Health Idaho’s Customer Support Center has extended Open Enrollment hours to help Idahoans. Customer Advocates in Idaho can answer questions and guide them through the application. By phone at 855-944-3246 or using the online chat feature on YourHealthIdaho.org, the Support Center is open today through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm (9 am on Wednesday), Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm, Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm, and Monday, December 16, from 7 am to 7 pm MST.

Idahoans who don’t enroll by December 16 will have to wait until October 2025 unless they have a Qualifying Life Event during the year. Don’t miss out on the savings and peace of mind of being covered; enroll today.