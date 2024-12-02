California suspends distribution of Raw Farm raw milk products after bird flu detection

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — Distribution of Raw Farm raw milk products has been suspended after bird flu virus was found in milk samples, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said.

“All Raw Farm operations are currently under quarantine, from herds to bottled product, which means that all raw milk product distribution is suspended,” Steve Lyle, director of public affairs for the agency, said in a statement on Monday.

“CDFA dairy inspectors sampled milk from bottled products and bulk milk storage at Raw Farm’s bottling facility on Wednesday, Nov 27, and laboratory test results made known on November 28 showed the presence of the bird flu virus. All milk tested by CDFA remained at the Raw Farm plant and was not released to consumers.”

Federal, state and county officials are continuing to investigate, Lyle said.

California health officials previously warned consumers not to drink two lots of recalled Raw Farm products — lot code 20241119 with a best-by date of 12/07/2024 and lot code 20241109 with a best-by date of November 27 — after testing identified bird flu virus in the milk.

In information sent to CNN, Raw Farm said products from before state testing may still be on store shelves but no new supply will be added until the quarantine is lifted. There are no signs of symptoms of bird flu in the dairy herd, it said.

“Our hard-working dairy team is working in full cooperation with the state to maintain regulatory compliance,” Raw Farm posted on Instagram. “There will be supply shortages and we apologies for [this] inconvenience.”

As bird flu has spread among poultry and cattle in the US this year, raw milk has seen a new wave of interest and some high-profile supporters, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Raw milk was on a laundry list of items that faced “aggressive suppression” by the US Food and Drug Administration, Kennedy said in a post on X in October. In a fact sheet shared with CNN on Monday, Raw Farm said its CEO, Mark McAfee, “has been asked by the RFK transition team to apply for the position of ‘FDA advisor on Raw Milk Policy and Standards Development.’ ” CNN has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.

Pasteurized milk goes through a heating process that kills harmful bacteria. Raw milk is not pasteurized and can carry disease-causing pathogens such as listeria, campylobacter, salmonella, E. coli and bird flu virus, according to the California Department of Public Health. Anyone can get sick from raw milk, but children, older adults, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become ill. Past outbreaks linked to consumption of raw milk or raw milk products involved miscarriages, still births, kidney failure and deaths.

According to the FDA, there’s no scientific evidence that raw milk helps with illnesses or allergies, and it’s not allowed to be sold between states. In June, the agency urged states to warn the public more strongly about the dangers of raw milk and to use their regulatory authorities to stop the sale of raw milk in areas where dairy herds have tested positive for H5N1.

No cases of bird flu have been linked to the milk but the state has said it’s investigating links between bird flu in raw milk and the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry and humans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 55 human cases of bird flu in 2024, including 29 in California. Most are linked to farm workers who have been in contact with sick animals.

Bird flu symptoms in humans include typical flu-like symptoms such as eye redness, sore throat, runny nose, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, fatigue, trouble swallowing or fever. Anyone who has consumed raw milk products and notices symptoms should alert their health care provider or local health department immediately, California’s health department said.

